Head-To-Head Analysis: Despegar.com (DESP) vs. MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MakeMyTrip and Despegar.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67 Despegar.com 0 2 4 0 2.67

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.87%. Despegar.com has a consensus price target of $36.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -38.95% -12.00% -10.85% Despegar.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Despegar.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $447.62 million 7.03 -$110.16 million ($1.88) -18.24 Despegar.com $523.94 million 4.03 $42.36 million $0.69 45.51

Despegar.com has higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Despegar.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Despegar.com beats MakeMyTrip on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, provides travel products and solutions in India and internationally. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing. It allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, makemytrip.ae, makemytrip.com.sg, us.makemytrip.com, hoteltravel.com, and easytobook.com; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, including call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2017, the company had 16 company-owned travel stores and 35 franchisee-owned travel stores. MakeMyTrip Limited serves leisure travelers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.