Analyzing Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) & Summer Infant (SUMR)

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE: NETS) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Netshoes (CAYMAN) and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netshoes (CAYMAN) -9.00% -39.23% -12.29% Summer Infant -1.18% 8.20% 1.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Netshoes (CAYMAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Summer Infant shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Summer Infant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Netshoes (CAYMAN) and Summer Infant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netshoes (CAYMAN) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Summer Infant 0 0 3 0 3.00

Netshoes (CAYMAN) presently has a consensus target price of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 277.16%. Summer Infant has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 141.23%. Given Netshoes (CAYMAN)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Netshoes (CAYMAN) is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netshoes (CAYMAN) and Summer Infant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netshoes (CAYMAN) $180.65 million 1.00 -$51.31 million ($1.80) -3.22 Summer Infant $189.87 million 0.11 -$2.24 million $0.07 16.29

Summer Infant has higher revenue and earnings than Netshoes (CAYMAN). Netshoes (CAYMAN) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summer Infant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Netshoes (CAYMAN) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion. The company operates through its ecommerce Websites, such as www.netshoes.com and www.zattini.com. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc. is an infant and juvenile products company. The Company is engaged in the juvenile industry, providing mothers and caregivers a range of products to care for babies and toddlers. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed over 1,100 products in several product categories, including monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear and feeding products. It markets its products, under its Summer Infant, SwaddleMe and Born Free brand names. Its anchor products in its product categories include monitoring, such as wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)/Internet, video, audio and prenatal; safety, including gates, bath, potties, boosters and positioners; nursery, such as swaddle, travel accessories, safe sleep, soothers and sleep aides; baby gear, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs and playards, and feeding products, such as bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics and pacifiers. It sells its products across the globe to national retailers, as well as independent retailers.

