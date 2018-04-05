Head to Head Analysis: OCI Partners (OCIP) & KMG Chemicals (KMG)

OCI Partners (NYSE: OCIP) and KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OCI Partners and KMG Chemicals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OCI Partners $343.33 million 2.29 $24.47 million N/A N/A KMG Chemicals $333.44 million 2.77 $23.63 million $2.27 26.48

OCI Partners has higher revenue and earnings than KMG Chemicals.

Volatility & Risk

OCI Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KMG Chemicals has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OCI Partners and KMG Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OCI Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 KMG Chemicals 0 1 2 0 2.67

OCI Partners presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.65%. KMG Chemicals has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.97%. Given KMG Chemicals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KMG Chemicals is more favorable than OCI Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of OCI Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of KMG Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of KMG Chemicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OCI Partners and KMG Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OCI Partners 7.30% 16.67% 3.83% KMG Chemicals 10.59% 15.69% 6.40%

Dividends

OCI Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. KMG Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. KMG Chemicals pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KMG Chemicals beats OCI Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OCI Partners Company Profile

OCI Partners LP produces, markets, and sells methanol and ammonia in the United States. The company offers its products to industrial users and commercial traders for further processing or distribution. OCI GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Nederland, Texas. OCI Partners LP is a subsidiary of OCIP Holding LLC.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays. This segment's products include sulfuric, phosphoric, and nitric and hydrofluoric acids; ammonium hydroxide; hydrogen peroxide; isopropyl alcohol; other specialty organic solvents; and various blends of chemicals. Its Performance Materials segment supplies drag-reducing agents, industrial valve lubricants, and cleaners and sealants, as well as related services and equipment, including routine and emergency valve maintenance services and training, to the pipeline and energy services markets. This segment also supplies penta products consisting of solid blocks and concentrated solutions to industrial customers who use these preservatives to pressure treat wood products, as well as sells hydrochloric acid, which is a byproduct of penta production for use in the steel and oil well service industries. KMG Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

