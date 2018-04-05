Rose Rock Midstream (NYSE:RRMS) versus Crestwood Midstream Partners (CMLP) Financial Contrast

Rose Rock Midstream (NYSE: RRMS) and Crestwood Midstream Partners (NYSE:CMLP) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rose Rock Midstream alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rose Rock Midstream and Crestwood Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rose Rock Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Crestwood Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rose Rock Midstream and Crestwood Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rose Rock Midstream 5.87% 8.49% 3.12% Crestwood Midstream Partners -9.82% -22.64% -10.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rose Rock Midstream and Crestwood Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rose Rock Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crestwood Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Rose Rock Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Crestwood Midstream Partners does not pay a dividend. Rose Rock Midstream has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Rose Rock Midstream beats Crestwood Midstream Partners on 5 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rose Rock Midstream

Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. owns, operates, develops and acquires diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in providing midstream energy related services, such as crude oil gathering, transportation, storage, distribution and marketing in Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming. Its segments include Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Its Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses in the United States. Its Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses in the United States. Its Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing and blending business in the United States. The Company operates in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and Montana, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Niobrara Shale in the Rocky Mountain region, and the Granite Wash and Mississippi Lime Play in the Mid-Continent region.

About Crestwood Midstream Partners

Crestwood Midstream Partners LP (Crestwood) develops, acquires, owns and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company has three reporting segments: gathering and processing (G&P), providing natural gas gathering, processing, treating and compression services to producers in multiple unconventional shale plays; storage and transportation, which owns and operates natural gas storage facilities, and NGL and crude services, including crude oil rail terminals, the Arrow gathering system, its fleet of over-the-road crude oil and produced water transportation assets, an NGL storage facility, and US Salt, LLC. It provides infrastructure solutions across the value chain to service liquids-rich and crude oil shale plays across the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets that connect fundamental energy supply with energy demand across North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Rock Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Rock Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.