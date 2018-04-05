OneBeacon Insurance Group (OB) vs. Alterra Capital (ALTE) Financial Review

Alterra Capital (NASDAQ: ALTE) and OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alterra Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alterra Capital and OneBeacon Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterra Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A OneBeacon Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alterra Capital and OneBeacon Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterra Capital N/A N/A N/A OneBeacon Insurance Group 0.10% -0.12% 0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alterra Capital and OneBeacon Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterra Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneBeacon Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

OneBeacon Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Alterra Capital does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of OneBeacon Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of OneBeacon Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneBeacon Insurance Group beats Alterra Capital on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alterra Capital Company Profile

Alterra Capital Holdings Limited (Alterra) is engaged in providing diversified specialty insurance and reinsurance products to corporations, public entities and property and casualty insurers. In Bermuda, the Company conducts its insurance and reinsurance operations through Alterra Bermuda. In Europe, the Company conducts its non-Lloyd’s operations primarily from Dublin, Ireland through Alterra Europe. In the United States, the Company’s U.S. reinsurance operations are conducted through Alterra Re USA, a Connecticut-domiciled reinsurance company. The Company’s U.S. insurance operations are conducted through Alterra E&S. In Latin America, the Company provides reinsurance to clients through Alterra at Lloyd’s in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, using Lloyd’s admitted status, through Alterra Europe. In June 2012, the Company formed New Point V Limited. On May 1, 2013, Alterra Capital was acquired by Markel Corporation.

OneBeacon Insurance Group Company Profile

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon) is a specialty property and casualty insurance writer that offers a range of insurance products in the United States. The Company’s segments include Specialty Products, Specialty Industries, and Investing, Financing and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Products segment consisted of 10 underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that offer products, coverages and services to customers across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Industries segment consisted of six underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that focus on solving the needs of a particular customer or industry group. The Investing, Financing and Corporate segment includes the investing and financing activities for OneBeacon on a consolidated basis, and certain other activities conducted through the Company and its intermediate subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.