Scotiabank (BNS) & Australia and New Zealand Banking (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Financial Comparison

Australia and New Zealand Banking (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) and Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Australia and New Zealand Banking and Scotiabank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australia and New Zealand Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A Scotiabank 0 0 7 0 3.00

Scotiabank has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.57%. Given Scotiabank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scotiabank is more favorable than Australia and New Zealand Banking.

Risk and Volatility

Australia and New Zealand Banking has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scotiabank has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking and Scotiabank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australia and New Zealand Banking N/A N/A N/A Scotiabank 22.69% 14.78% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Australia and New Zealand Banking and Scotiabank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Australia and New Zealand Banking $26.30 billion 2.33 $4.88 billion $1.74 12.05 Scotiabank $28.86 billion 2.53 $6.12 billion $5.24 11.64

Scotiabank has higher revenue and earnings than Australia and New Zealand Banking. Scotiabank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Australia and New Zealand Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Australia and New Zealand Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Scotiabank pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Australia and New Zealand Banking pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scotiabank pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Scotiabank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Australia and New Zealand Banking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scotiabank beats Australia and New Zealand Banking on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides a range of banking and financial products and services. The Company’s segments include Australia; New Zealand; Institutional; Asia Retail & Pacific; Wealth Australia, and Technology, Services and Operations (TSO) and Group Centre. The Company’s operations span Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. The Australia division consists of the retail and the corporate and commercial banking (C&CB) business units. The New Zealand division consists of the retail and the commercial business units. The Institutional division services global institutional and business customers. The Asia Retail & Pacific division consists of the Asia retail and the Pacific business units. The Wealth Australia division consists of the insurance and funds management business units. The TSO and Group Centre division provides support to the operating divisions.

About Scotiabank

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. The company also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors. Its asset management business focuses on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and wealth management solutions include private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services comprising corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives; precious and base metals sales, trading, financing, and physical services; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients, as well as international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. Further, it provides mobile, Internet, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 963 branches and approximately 3,600 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

