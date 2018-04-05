Critical Contrast: China Const Bk (CICHY) & Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays (NYSE: BCS) and China Const Bk (OTCMKTS:CICHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and China Const Bk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays -8.62% 3.71% 0.22% China Const Bk N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Barclays and China Const Bk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 2 5 4 0 2.18 China Const Bk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. China Const Bk pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Barclays pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Barclays has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Const Bk has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Const Bk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barclays and China Const Bk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $27.15 billion 1.89 -$1.65 billion $0.83 14.49 China Const Bk $122.76 billion 0.20 $34.83 billion N/A N/A

China Const Bk has higher revenue and earnings than Barclays.

Summary

Barclays beats China Const Bk on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About China Const Bk

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Business segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold account; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. It also provides corporate banking products and services, including corporate term, notification, and demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement and statement of deposits; SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans; international settlement and financing services, and FI services for foreign banks; fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; and custody services, as well as e-banking services. In addition, the company offers corporate services comprising institutional services comprising services for government agencies, services for non-banking financial institutions, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, and bank-insurance cooperation. It has approximately 14,985 institutions, including 14,956 domestic institutions and 29 overseas institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

