Danaos (NYSE:DAC) vs. Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) Financial Analysis

Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE: NAP) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Navios Maritime Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Midstream has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Midstream and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Midstream 2 1 0 0 1.33 Danaos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Navios Maritime Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 99.07%. Danaos has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Navios Maritime Midstream’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Midstream is more favorable than Danaos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream and Danaos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Midstream $83.05 million 0.93 $14.63 million $0.70 5.14 Danaos $451.73 million 0.27 $83.90 million $1.05 1.05

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Midstream. Danaos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Midstream and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Midstream 14.73% 4.64% 2.63% Danaos 18.57% 22.61% 3.81%

Dividends

Navios Maritime Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.9%. Danaos does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Midstream pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Danaos beats Navios Maritime Midstream on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Midstream

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of December 31, 2017, it owned six very large crude carrier vessels. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

