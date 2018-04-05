Head to Head Comparison: Deer Consumer Products (DEER) and Whirlpool (WHR)

Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS: DEER) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Deer Consumer Products has a beta of 11.75, suggesting that its stock price is 1,075% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Deer Consumer Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Deer Consumer Products does not pay a dividend. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Deer Consumer Products and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deer Consumer Products and Whirlpool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.51 $350.00 million $13.74 11.11

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Deer Consumer Products.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Deer Consumer Products and Whirlpool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deer Consumer Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Whirlpool 1 5 1 0 2.00

Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $189.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Deer Consumer Products.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Deer Consumer Products on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deer Consumer Products

Deer Consumer Products, Inc. is a China-based designer, manufacturer and seller of small home and kitchen electric appliances. The Company develops, promotes, manufactures and sells a range of products, including blenders, juicers and soy milk makers. The Company’s product lines include small household appliances and personal care products, such as blender, chopper, juicer, food processor, meat grinder, commercial blender, Ice shaver, chocolate fountain, ice maker, coffee maker, waste disposal, soy milk maker, egg boiler, dehumidifier, electric kettle, rice cooker, stove top and microwave oven. In China, the Company’s products are sold primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for a retailer’s private-label programs. The Company’s products for overseas consumer products companies are sold under various brand names, including Black & Decker and Betty Crocker Kitchens, as well as store brands for a retailer’s private-label programs.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

