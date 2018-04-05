Head to Head Analysis: Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) versus Its Competitors

Halcon Resources (NYSE: HK) is one of 160 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Halcon Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources 141.73% -2.12% -1.01% Halcon Resources Competitors -1.66% -47.64% 3.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halcon Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $377.96 million $535.68 million -36.40 Halcon Resources Competitors $9.52 billion $284.15 million 21.36

Halcon Resources’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halcon Resources. Halcon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Halcon Resources has a beta of 3.95, indicating that its share price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halcon Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Halcon Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75 Halcon Resources Competitors 1532 6691 10019 306 2.49

Halcon Resources currently has a consensus target price of $10.29, suggesting a potential upside of 88.38%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 17.59%. Given Halcon Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halcon Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Halcon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Halcon Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halcon Resources beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas. The Company’s oil and natural gas assets consist of undeveloped acreage positions in unconventional liquids-rich basins/fields. The Company has reserves in its core resource plays of approximately 143.6 MMBoe, of which over 92% are oil and natural gas liquids, and approximately 55% are proved developed. The Company has working interests in approximately 123,000 net acres prospective in the Bakken/Three Forks formations in North Dakota.

