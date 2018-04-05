Head-To-Head Comparison: Inmarsat (IMASY) and Its Rivals

Inmarsat (OTCMKTS: IMASY) is one of 23 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Inmarsat to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Inmarsat alerts:

0.0% of Inmarsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inmarsat and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inmarsat 0 4 0 0 2.00 Inmarsat Competitors 123 335 492 25 2.43

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Inmarsat’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inmarsat has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Inmarsat and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inmarsat 15.39% 20.05% 5.04% Inmarsat Competitors -10.74% -29.26% -7.64%

Volatility and Risk

Inmarsat has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inmarsat’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Inmarsat pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Inmarsat pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.1% and pay out 75.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inmarsat and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inmarsat $1.33 billion $242.80 million 7.45 Inmarsat Competitors $2.80 billion $520.93 million 8.76

Inmarsat’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inmarsat. Inmarsat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inmarsat rivals beat Inmarsat on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air. The company also offers in-flight voice, data, safety, and cabin connectivity services for business and commercial air transport. It connects to its fleet of 12 satellites using a range of equipment, including global handheld satellite phones and notebook-size broadband Internet devices, as well as specialist terminals and antennas fitted to ships, aircraft, and road vehicles. It serves governments, airlines, the broadcast media industry, the oil and gas industry, the mining and construction industry, and humanitarian aid agencies. The company has a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom AG to develop the European Aviation Network to combine satellite connectivity from Inmarsats S-band satellite with an LTE-based ground network. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

