Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Modine Manufacturing to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.50 billion $14.20 million 26.44 Modine Manufacturing Competitors $7.88 billion $494.29 million 13.39

Modine Manufacturing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Modine Manufacturing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 0.62% 16.54% 5.06% Modine Manufacturing Competitors 2.32% 23.71% 5.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Modine Manufacturing and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Modine Manufacturing Competitors 255 1244 1816 79 2.51

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing rivals beat Modine Manufacturing on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on-highway and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications, and for sale into an array of building, industrial and refrigeration markets. The Company’s products include radiators and radiator cores, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, building heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, and coils. Its segments include Americas, Europe, Asia and Building HVAC. Its Americas segment consists of vehicular and industrial original equipment products in North America and South America, as well as aftermarket products in South America. Its Europe segment consists of vehicular and industrial original equipment products in Europe. Its Asia segment consists of vehicular and industrial original equipment products in Asia. Its Building HVAC segment consists of building heating, ventilating and air conditioning products throughout the world.

