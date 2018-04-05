Xura (NASDAQ:MESG) and Teradata (TDC) Financial Comparison

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) and Xura (NASDAQ:MESG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Teradata and Xura, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 8 3 0 2.08 Xura 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradata presently has a consensus target price of $34.44, indicating a potential downside of 13.56%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Xura.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Xura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata -3.11% 15.54% 5.16% Xura -37.80% -54.10% -12.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Xura’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $2.16 billion 2.25 -$67.00 million $0.81 49.20 Xura N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xura has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teradata.

Summary

Teradata beats Xura on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services. The company offers Teradata IntelliCloud, an as-a-service solution for the management of performance, security, availability and operations; Teradata Analytics Platform, an integrated data warehouse engine that allow access to the analytic functions and analytic engines; Business Analytics Consulting and Solutions, which engages with business users through solution-based selling; and Ecosystem Architecture Consulting that enable customers to build an optimized analytical ecosystems. It serves various industries comprising communications, ecommerce, financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. Teradata Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Xura Company Profile

Xura, Inc. (Xura) is a United States-based provider of digital communications services. The Company offers a portfolio of digital services solutions that enable global communications across a range of mobile devices and platforms. Its digital communications services include Xura Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Xura Rich Communications Suite (RCS), Xura Signaling Fraud Management, Xura Telco-Web Gateways, Xura Communications Suite and Xura Message Controller. Its monetization services include low credit services and value added services. The Company helps communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to navigate and monetize the digital ecosystem through its cloud-based offerings. It also offers Rich Web and Mobile Application Development Framework. The Company helps operators around the world to secure their networks and protect their customers. The Company offers its solutions to people through service providers and enterprises in approximately 140 countries.

