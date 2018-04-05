Reviewing Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) & Freescale Semiconductor (FSL)

Freescale Semiconductor (NYSE: FSL) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Freescale Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares Freescale Semiconductor and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freescale Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor $1.39 billion 1.93 $298.01 million $2.21 12.28

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Freescale Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Freescale Semiconductor and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freescale Semiconductor 7.14% N/A 10.15% Tower Semiconductor 21.48% 26.17% 14.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freescale Semiconductor and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freescale Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 1 3.25

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.26%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Freescale Semiconductor.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Freescale Semiconductor on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freescale Semiconductor Company Profile

Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd. is a United States-based company, which provides microcontrollers and digital networking processors. The Company offers its product under various categories, including advanced reduced instruction set computer (RISC) machines (ARM) processors, such as QorIQ multicore processors; Power Architecture processors, such as integrated host processors; more processors, such as crypto coprocessors; analog and power management, such as drivers and switches; radio frequency (RF), such as digital front end processors; sensors, such as intelligent sensors and sensor hubs; wireless connectivity, and programs and technologies. The Company offers various applications, including basic rear view camera, EtherCAT, portable navigation devices, access and remote control, human machine interface (HMI), blood glucose monitors, and gas and water meter. Its software’s and tools include run-time software, software development tools and hardware development tools, among others.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, industrial, consumer, aerospace and defense, and others. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Freescale Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freescale Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.