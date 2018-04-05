Head to Head Comparison: TranSwitch (TXCCQ) & Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS: TXCCQ) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Cabot Microelectronics 11.74% 16.99% 12.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TranSwitch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TranSwitch and Cabot Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cabot Microelectronics $507.18 million 5.35 $86.95 million $3.56 29.76

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TranSwitch and Cabot Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Microelectronics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $109.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Cabot Microelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Microelectronics is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Dividends

Cabot Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TranSwitch does not pay a dividend. Cabot Microelectronics pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

TranSwitch has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats TranSwitch on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables. The Company develops, produces and sells CMP slurries for polishing conducting and insulating materials used in IC devices, and also for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells CMP polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. The Company also pursues other surface modification applications through its engineered surface finishes (ESF) business. The Company offers CMP polishing pads, under the Epic and NexPlanar brand names, for a range of applications and technology nodes.

