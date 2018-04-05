Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) vs. Greene King (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) Financial Comparison

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and Greene King (OTCMKTS:GKNGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greene King has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Greene King’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.48 billion 2.03 $176.25 million $6.60 49.37 Greene King $2.87 billion 0.67 $196.23 million $1.83 6.78

Greene King has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chipotle Mexican Grill. Greene King is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Greene King’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 3.94% 13.44% 9.15% Greene King N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Greene King pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Chipotle Mexican Grill does not pay a dividend. Greene King pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Greene King, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 4 23 8 0 2.11 Greene King 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus target price of $341.47, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Greene King.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Greene King on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands segments. Its retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands. In addition, Greene King plc engages in the employment, financing, pension trustee, and property businesses. It operates 2,924 pubs, restaurants, and hotels across England, Wales, and Scotland, including 1,769 retail pubs, restaurants, and hotels, and 1,155 tenanted, leased, and franchised pubs. Greene King plc was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Bury St Edmunds, the United Kingdom.

