Financial Contrast: HubSpot (HUBS) & CGI Group (GIB)

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and CGI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -10.57% -16.27% -5.19% CGI Group 9.50% 17.54% 9.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and CGI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $375.61 million 11.20 -$39.71 million ($1.02) -108.92 CGI Group $8.26 billion 2.01 $788.50 million $2.78 20.72

CGI Group has higher revenue and earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CGI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of CGI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of HubSpot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HubSpot and CGI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 4 10 0 2.71 CGI Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $94.07, suggesting a potential downside of 15.33%. CGI Group has a consensus price target of $73.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.34%. Given CGI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CGI Group is more favorable than HubSpot.

Summary

CGI Group beats HubSpot on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. Its software platform features integrated applications to help businesses to convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and customers to become promoters of those businesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; [email protected], a meter infrastructure management solution; Unify360; and Renewable Management System. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

