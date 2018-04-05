Head-To-Head Contrast: Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and BP Midstream Partners (BPMP)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) and BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Plains All American Pipeline and BP Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline 0 10 11 0 2.52 BP Midstream Partners 0 6 2 0 2.25

Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $20.43, suggesting a potential upside of 18.02%. Given BP Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BP Midstream Partners is more favorable than Plains All American Pipeline.

Profitability

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline and BP Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline 3.26% 10.01% 3.52% BP Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. BP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BP Midstream Partners pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains All American Pipeline is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline and BP Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline $26.22 billion 0.64 $856.00 million $0.94 24.64 BP Midstream Partners $108.15 million 16.77 $60.87 million $0.21 82.43

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners. Plains All American Pipeline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of BP Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats BP Midstream Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and leased 18,700 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 32 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 60 transport and storage barges; and 30 transport tugs. The Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 67 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; and transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and vessels. This segment owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 730 trucks and 900 trailers; and 10,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, one onshore diluent pipeline system, interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and an interest in one offshore natural gas pipeline system. Its onshore crude oil, refined products and diluent pipelines include BP2 Pipeline, River Rouge Pipeline and Diamondback Pipeline. Its offshore crude oil and natural gas pipelines include Mars System, Caesar Pipeline, Cleopatra Pipeline, Proteus Pipeline and Endymion Pipeline.

