Enlink Midstream (XTXI) & Alon USA Partners (ALDW) Critical Survey

Alon USA Partners (NYSE: ALDW) and Enlink Midstream (NASDAQ:XTXI) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get Alon USA Partners alerts:

Alon USA Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Enlink Midstream does not pay a dividend. Alon USA Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alon USA Partners and Enlink Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alon USA Partners $1.81 billion 0.57 -$4.40 million N/A N/A Enlink Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enlink Midstream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alon USA Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alon USA Partners and Enlink Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alon USA Partners 0 3 3 0 2.50 Enlink Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alon USA Partners presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 25.98%. Given Alon USA Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alon USA Partners is more favorable than Enlink Midstream.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Alon USA Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alon USA Partners and Enlink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alon USA Partners 5.90% 30.17% 10.26% Enlink Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alon USA Partners beats Enlink Midstream on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alon USA Partners

Alon USA Partners, LP (Alon) is engaged principally in the business of operating a crude oil refinery in Big Spring, Texas. The Company had a crude oil throughput capacity of 73,000 barrels per day, which the Company referred to as its Big Spring refinery, as of December 31, 2016. The Company refines crude oil into finished products, which the Company markets primarily in Central and West Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona through its integrated wholesale distribution network to retail convenience stores and other third-party distributors. Its Big Spring refinery is located on 1,306 acres in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Major processes at its Big Spring refinery include fluid catalytic cracking, naphtha reforming, vacuum distillation, hydrotreating, aromatic extraction and alkylation. The Company is managed and operated by Alon USA Partners GP, LLC (General Partner), an indirect subsidiary of Alon USA Energy, Inc. (Alon Energy), which is its parent company.

About Enlink Midstream

Enlink Midstream Partners, L.P. is engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company connects the wells of natural gas producers in the geographic areas of its gathering systems in order to gather for a fee or purchase the gas production, processes natural gas for the removal of NGLs, transports natural gas and NGLs and ultimately provides natural gas and NGLs to a variety of markets. In addition, it purchases natural gas and NGLs from producers not connected to its gathering systems for resale and markets natural gas and NGLs on behalf of producers for a fee. Its partnership interests consist of 19.7% limited partner interest in Crosstex Energy, L.P. (the Partnership), as of December 31, 2012, and 100% ownership interest in Crosstex Energy GP, LLC, the general partner of the Partnership, which owns a 2.0% general partner interest and all of the distribution rights in the Partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Alon USA Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alon USA Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.