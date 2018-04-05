Head to Head Review: Broadwind Energy (BWEN) vs. Matthews International (MATW)

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) and Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadwind Energy and Matthews International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Matthews International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Broadwind Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 195.45%. Matthews International has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.67%. Given Broadwind Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadwind Energy is more favorable than Matthews International.

Volatility and Risk

Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matthews International has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Matthews International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadwind Energy and Matthews International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy -2.48% -11.48% -6.99% Matthews International 6.46% 15.09% 5.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadwind Energy and Matthews International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy $146.79 million 0.23 -$3.64 million ($0.55) -4.00 Matthews International $1.52 billion 1.07 $74.36 million $3.60 14.00

Matthews International has higher revenue and earnings than Broadwind Energy. Broadwind Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matthews International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Matthews International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Broadwind Energy does not pay a dividend. Matthews International pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matthews International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Matthews International beats Broadwind Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides technologically advanced products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers, primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged primarily in United States wind energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Company’s Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers for wind turbines, specifically the large and heavier wind towers that are designed for multiple megawatt (MW) wind turbines. The Company’s Gearing segment engineers, builds and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel and other industrial applications. Within the United States wind energy industry, it provides products and services to wind turbine manufacturers. It also provides precision gearing and specialty weldments to a range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems. The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a range of memorialization products for use in cemeteries, funeral homes, and crematories. Its products include cast bronze memorials, flush bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features and statues, caskets, community and family mausoleums, and other memorialization products, as well as architectural products to identify or commemorate people, places, events, and accomplishments. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and distributes marking and coding equipment and consumables, industrial automation products, and order fulfillment systems for identifying, tracking, picking, and conveying consumer and industrial products. It serves manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of durable goods and building products; consumer goods manufacturers; and pharmaceutical producers. Matthews International Corporation was founded in 1850 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

