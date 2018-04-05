Head to Head Review: DBS Group (DBSDY) versus Its Rivals

DBS Group (OTCMKTS: DBSDY) is one of 137 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DBS Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DBS Group pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DBS Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBS Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $11.10 billion $3.07 billion 17.11 DBS Group Competitors $7.03 billion $1.20 billion 16.76

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. DBS Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DBS Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 DBS Group Competitors 975 4648 4383 218 2.38

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.25%. Given DBS Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DBS Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group 27.49% 8.48% 0.84% DBS Group Competitors -8.04% -9.42% 0.25%

Volatility & Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group’s peers have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DBS Group beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides various commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products, such as short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. This segment serves institutional clients comprising bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium-sized businesses. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading across a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

