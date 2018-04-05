First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Industrial Realty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $396.40 million $201.45 million 18.47 First Industrial Realty Trust Competitors $791.08 million $176.99 million 13.98

First Industrial Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Industrial Realty Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 3 4 0 2.38 First Industrial Realty Trust Competitors 1511 7737 8391 218 2.41

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.39%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 50.82% 14.57% 6.98% First Industrial Realty Trust Competitors 23.93% 7.20% 2.69%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.4 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2017. For more information, please visit us at www.firstindustrial.com.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.