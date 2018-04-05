Head to Head Comparison: ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) versus Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) and ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of ForeScout Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and ForeScout Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $86.18 million 1.24 $3.89 million $0.53 24.81 ForeScout Technologies $220.87 million 5.81 -$91.20 million ($7.93) -4.13

Lakeland Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ForeScout Technologies. ForeScout Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lakeland Industries and ForeScout Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 ForeScout Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. ForeScout Technologies has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than ForeScout Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and ForeScout Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 6.92% 8.21% 7.05% ForeScout Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats ForeScout Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. The company offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and fire fighting and heat protective apparel, which protects against fire, burns, and excessive heat. It also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, the company provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves, which are primarily used in rescue operations; and gloves and sleeves protective products that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to North American safety and mill supply distributors through a customer service group, regional sales managers, and independent sales representatives. Its products are used by industrial customers, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuaries, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific and medical laboratories; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

ForeScout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The company's products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizations' networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

