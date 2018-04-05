II-VI (IIVI) and Regal Beloit (RBC) Critical Contrast

II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) and Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of II-VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Regal Beloit shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of II-VI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Regal Beloit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares II-VI and Regal Beloit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI 8.08% 11.10% 6.67% Regal Beloit 6.34% 9.64% 4.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares II-VI and Regal Beloit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI $972.05 million 2.67 $95.27 million $1.48 28.04 Regal Beloit $3.36 billion 0.95 $213.00 million $4.87 14.86

Regal Beloit has higher revenue and earnings than II-VI. Regal Beloit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than II-VI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regal Beloit pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. II-VI does not pay a dividend. Regal Beloit pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Beloit has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

II-VI has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Beloit has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for II-VI and Regal Beloit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI 0 1 9 0 2.90 Regal Beloit 0 6 7 0 2.54

II-VI currently has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 29.64%. Regal Beloit has a consensus price target of $86.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given II-VI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe II-VI is more favorable than Regal Beloit.

Summary

II-VI beats Regal Beloit on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names. The II-VI Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers and opto-electronic modules for use in optical communication networks and other consumer and commercial applications. The II-VI Performance Products segment designs, manufactures and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical and commercial laser imaging applications.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

