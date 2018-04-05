Head to Head Review: Blucora (BCOR) vs. Trivago (TRVG)

Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Blucora alerts:

This table compares Blucora and Trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $509.56 million 2.23 $27.03 million $1.22 19.96 Trivago $1.17 billion 1.95 -$14.10 million ($0.06) -108.33

Blucora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trivago. Trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blucora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blucora and Trivago, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trivago 2 9 2 0 2.00

Blucora currently has a consensus target price of $25.31, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Trivago has a consensus target price of $11.98, suggesting a potential upside of 84.36%. Given Trivago’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than Blucora.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora 5.31% 11.22% 5.83% Trivago -1.30% -1.57% -1.25%

Risk & Volatility

Blucora has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Blucora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blucora beats Trivago on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Trivago Company Profile

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options. The Company offers access to approximately 1.3 million hotels in over 190 countries via more than 50 localized websites and applications in various languages. The Company also offers marketing tools and services to hotels and hotel chains, as well as to online travel agencies and advertisers, among others. Its principal executive offices are located in Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.