Head to Head Survey: IRIDEX (IRIX) & Cutera (CUTR)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ: IRIX) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -30.93% -35.98% -28.84% Cutera 19.80% 18.31% 11.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IRIDEX and Cutera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $41.59 million 1.59 -$12.86 million ($1.11) -5.11 Cutera $151.49 million 4.74 $29.99 million $0.77 68.70

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than IRIDEX. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of IRIDEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IRIDEX has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IRIDEX and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cutera 0 1 4 0 2.80

IRIDEX presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.28%. Cutera has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.71%. Given IRIDEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Cutera.

Summary

Cutera beats IRIDEX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers. Each of its laser and other energy-based platforms consists of one or more hand pieces and a console that incorporates a universal graphical user interface, a laser or other energy-based module, control system software and high voltage electronics. The Company also offers products, such as CoolGlide that includes CV, Excel and Vantage; Solera that includes Titan S, ProWave 770, OPS 600, LP560, AcuTip 500, Titan V/XL and LimeLight, and a third-party sourced system, myQ for the Japanese market.

