Critical Survey: Endocyte (ECYT) versus OXiGENE (MATN)

Endocyte (NASDAQ: ECYT) and OXiGENE (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Endocyte shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Endocyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OXiGENE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Endocyte has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OXiGENE has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Endocyte and OXiGENE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endocyte 0 0 3 0 3.00 OXiGENE 0 1 2 0 2.67

Endocyte presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.54%. OXiGENE has a consensus price target of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 624.95%. Given OXiGENE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OXiGENE is more favorable than Endocyte.

Profitability

This table compares Endocyte and OXiGENE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endocyte -78,662.86% -40.33% -38.40% OXiGENE N/A -210.82% -175.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endocyte and OXiGENE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endocyte $70,000.00 8,680.37 -$55.06 million ($1.00) -8.81 OXiGENE N/A N/A -$13.65 million ($0.51) -0.45

OXiGENE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endocyte. Endocyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OXiGENE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Endocyte beats OXiGENE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte Inc. (Endocyte) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Company uses its technology to create small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging diagnostics. The Company’s pipeline includes Folate-Tubulysin (EC1456), the Company’s second generation SMDC, also targets the folate receptor; PSMA Tubulysin (EC1169), the Company’s non-folate SMDC, which is a tubulysin therapeutic targeting PSMA; Vintafolide (Folate DAVLBH), SMDC, vintafolide, targets the folate receptor with the anti-cancer drug payload DAVLBH; Folate-DNA alkylator (EC1788), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC with a potent DNA alkylator drug; Folate-Aminopterin (EC1669) is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment in inflammatory diseases, and Folate-mTor inhibitor (EC0371), which is a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for the treatment of polycystic kidney disease(PKD).

OXiGENE Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. The company also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

