Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.20.

HCSG traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,772. The company has a market capitalization of $3,151.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $499.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.37 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $67,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

