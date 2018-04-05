Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

HTA opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5,230.89, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.07 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 2.19%. equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

