Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $68.00 at Oppenheimer

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Healthequity’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $3,680.89, a P/E ratio of 116.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,081 shares of company stock valued at $39,413,118 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Healthequity by 40.3% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 270,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 77,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 13.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 50,766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Healthequity by 56.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 255.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

