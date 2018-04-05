Healthequity (HQY) PT Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,804.02, a PE ratio of 116.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $63,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,081 shares of company stock worth $39,413,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

