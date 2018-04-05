Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Jon Soldan Sells 995 Shares

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $60,993.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $578,242.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,804.02, a P/E ratio of 117.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Healthequity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

