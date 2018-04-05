Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLF. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS cut Heartland Financial USA from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,222. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,642.77, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,900 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

