Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hecla Mining (HL) a $5.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. B. Riley upgraded Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.14.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,449.81, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 420,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,464,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 224,827 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 54,147 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,531,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,428,000 after acquiring an additional 426,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hecla-mining-hl-given-a-5-00-price-target-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated-updated.html.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.