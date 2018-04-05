Heico (HEI) vs. United Technologies (UTX) Head-To-Head Review

Heico (NYSE: HEI) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Heico pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. United Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Heico pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Technologies pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heico has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and United Technologies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Heico and United Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heico 13.26% 14.80% 7.67% United Technologies 7.61% 17.35% 5.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Heico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of United Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Heico shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heico and United Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heico $1.52 billion 6.17 $185.98 million $1.69 52.65 United Technologies $59.84 billion 1.68 $4.55 billion $6.65 18.89

United Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Heico. United Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heico and United Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heico 0 3 5 0 2.63 United Technologies 0 5 10 0 2.67

Heico presently has a consensus target price of $85.08, indicating a potential downside of 4.39%. United Technologies has a consensus target price of $137.82, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. Given United Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Technologies is more favorable than Heico.

Risk and Volatility

Heico has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Technologies beats Heico on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries. It operates through two segments: Flight Support Group (FSG) and Electronic Technologies Group (ETG). The FSG segment consists of HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. and HEICO Flight Support Corp. and their collective subsidiaries. The FSG segment designs and manufactures jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. The ETG segment consists of HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. and its subsidiaries. The ETG segment designs and produces mission-critical subcomponents for various markets, which are utilized in larger systems, including targeting, tracking, identification, testing, communications, telecom and computer systems.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment is engaged in providing heating, ventilating, air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration solutions. The Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for the commercial, military, business jet and general aviation markets. Pratt & Whitney segment provides fleet management services and aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul services. The UTC Aerospace Systems segment provides aerospace products and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, regional, business and general aviation markets, military, space and undersea operations.

