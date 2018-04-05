Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €95.08 ($117.38).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Societe Generale set a €86.00 ($106.17) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($107.41) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €101.00 ($124.69) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI stock traded up €0.08 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €79.78 ($98.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 12 month high of €96.00 ($118.52). The stock has a market cap of $16,250.00 and a P/E ratio of 17.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/heidelbergcement-ag-hei-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.