Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Helios Advantage Income Fund (HAV) Stock Price

Media stories about Helios Advantage Income Fund (NYSE:HAV) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Helios Advantage Income Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 44.9848315449697 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

About Helios Advantage Income Fund

Helios Advantage Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income. The Fund seeks capital growth as a secondary investment objective. It invests a majority of its total assets in below-investment-grade debt securities.

