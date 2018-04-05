HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

UBS set a €60.00 ($74.07) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €61.00 ($75.31) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €53.00 ($65.43) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.21 ($68.16).

HLE stock traded up €2.00 ($2.47) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €54.35 ($67.10). 108,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a 52-week high of €59.10 ($72.96).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

