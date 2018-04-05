IBM (IBM) Stake Raised by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in IBM by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in IBM by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in IBM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in IBM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 54,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick H. Waddell acquired 610 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price target on IBM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded IBM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

IBM stock opened at $154.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138,239.67, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $176.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. IBM’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hemenway-trust-co-llc-grows-position-in-international-business-machines-corp-ibm-updated-updated.html.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.