JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) a €109.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €109.00 ($134.57) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($154.32) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($153.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €116.00 ($143.21) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €121.58 ($150.10).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €105.60 ($130.37) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($160.06).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

