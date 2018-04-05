Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amphenol by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Amphenol by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $920,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Lord sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $124,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,152.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,675.91, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.36%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

