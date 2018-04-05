PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,242,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $157.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.89.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,235,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,070,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69,946.29, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $115.45 and a twelve month high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

