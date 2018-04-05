Heritage Financial Group (NASDAQ:HBOS) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Heritage Financial Group (NASDAQ:HBOS) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.1968828928559 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HBOS stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Get Heritage Financial Group alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/heritage-financial-group-hbos-earning-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

Heritage Financial Group Company Profile

Heritage Financial Group, Inc (Heritage) is a bank holding company. Heritage conducts commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage banking and wealth management activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, HeritageBank of the South (the Bank). As of December 31, 2014, the Bank operated in Georgia, Florida and Alabama through 36 banking locations, 21 mortgage offices, and 5 investment offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.