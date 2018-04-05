Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Heritage Insurance to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Heritage Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

HRTG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 192,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,929. The firm has a market cap of $403.18, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 million. Heritage Insurance had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Heritage Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $99,572.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

