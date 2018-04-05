Oppenheimer Reiterates “$34.00” Price Target for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) received a $34.00 price target from analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of HRTX opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 192,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,680. 19.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

