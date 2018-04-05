Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Hertz Global had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Macquarie upgraded Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered their target price on Hertz Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of HTZ stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,366. Hertz Global has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,655.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

In other Hertz Global news, SVP Robin Kramer sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $107,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,378.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 479,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth $382,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hertz-global-holdings-inc-htz-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-97-billion-updated.html.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.