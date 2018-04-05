Hess (NYSE:HES) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Hess (NYSE:HES) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hess earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.9004508275829 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HES traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.68. 4,828,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,391. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15,894.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.44. Hess has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Hess will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -21.69%.

Hess declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.16.

In other news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $181,108.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,546.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,232.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,017 shares of company stock worth $7,981,459. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

