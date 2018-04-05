Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26,858.38, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $11,835,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,167,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,064,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 87,113 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,643,822.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,822.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,058,913 shares of company stock worth $72,732,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

