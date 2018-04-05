HgCapital Trust (HGT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,085

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,050 ($28.78) to GBX 2,085 ($29.27) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

HgCapital Trust stock traded up GBX 1,746.22 ($24.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,765 ($24.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,679. HgCapital Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,476.45 ($20.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.34 ($25.45).

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

