Hibbett Sports (HIBB) PT Set at $29.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) received a $29.00 target price from Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

HIBB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hibbett Sports to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. 95,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,237. The stock has a market cap of $469.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 97,278 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 44,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) PT Set at $29.00 by Canaccord Genuity” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/hibbett-sports-hibb-pt-set-at-29-00-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.